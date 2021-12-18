Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 815.25

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.44 ($10.80).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.03) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($695,253.39). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,111.00).
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
