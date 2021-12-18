Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 815.25

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.44 ($10.80).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.03) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($695,253.39). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,111.00).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 720.60 ($9.52) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 606.40 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 685.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 699.64.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

