Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $48.38

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.15.

A number of analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $803.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

