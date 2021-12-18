Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) PT at $257.75

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.52. 395,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent has a 12-month low of $139.17 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.74.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.