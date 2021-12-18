Brokerages Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Target Price at €75.62

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.62 ($84.97).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of ETR DRW3 traded down €0.70 ($0.79) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €53.10 ($59.66). 121,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €54.85 ($61.63) and a one year high of €82.70 ($92.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.37. The company has a market cap of $539.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.45.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

