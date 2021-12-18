Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $18.84

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of analysts have commented on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

DREUF stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

