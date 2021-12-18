Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €47.56

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.56 ($53.44).

FRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during trading on Friday, reaching €34.55 ($38.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,508,391 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.95.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.