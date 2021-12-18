Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $126.75

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,249,751 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,850. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.