Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,200

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,200 ($68.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($74.67) to GBX 5,700 ($75.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.36) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:IHG traded up GBX 46 ($0.61) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,475 ($59.14). 979,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,376. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,384 ($57.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($73.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,861.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,805.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5,593.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

