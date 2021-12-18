Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) PT at $159.00

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.89.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

