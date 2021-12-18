Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,546. Radius Health has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $15,691,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.