Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMED shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 560,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.