Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $134.75

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Thor Industries stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

