Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $17.50 on Friday. Investar has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $181.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.