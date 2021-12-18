Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BXP. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

