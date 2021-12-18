Brokers Set Expectations for MVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MVBF stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $487.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

