Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.85

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 425547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

