Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brunswick by 16.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.