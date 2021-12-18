Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $554,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bunge by 87.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bunge by 10.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $201,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

