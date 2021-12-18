Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNZL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($30.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.38) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($36.06).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,867 ($37.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.65). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,722.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,585.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.69), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($235,680.27).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

