Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,372.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.