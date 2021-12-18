Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Up 31.4% in November

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1,145.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 105,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,364,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,533. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

