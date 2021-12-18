Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.24.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $277.24 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

