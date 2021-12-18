Busey Wealth Management Buys 12,833 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 245,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

