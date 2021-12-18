Busey Wealth Management Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

JCI stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

