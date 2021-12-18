Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

