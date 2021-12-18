Busey Wealth Management Sells 688 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day moving average of $299.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

