Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

BFLY opened at $7.28 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $8,216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

