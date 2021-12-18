Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.20 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 42.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $41.64 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

