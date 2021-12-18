California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

CRC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

