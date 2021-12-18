Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

