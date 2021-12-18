Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $7.07 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $384.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

