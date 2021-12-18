Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CPB stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 120.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

