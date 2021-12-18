Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

