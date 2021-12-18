Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $191,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

