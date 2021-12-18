Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $650.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $679.56 and its 200 day moving average is $720.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

