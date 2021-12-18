Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $131,595,576 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

