Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $235,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL opened at $156.41 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

