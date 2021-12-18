Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,663 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $153,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $453,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.