Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,713 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

