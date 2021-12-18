Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 790 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $21.70 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

