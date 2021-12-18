Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

