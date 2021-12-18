Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $9.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

