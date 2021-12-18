Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The company has a market cap of $439.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

