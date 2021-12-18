Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 176,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. 77,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,743. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $439.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

