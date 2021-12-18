Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

