Carry (CRE) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Carry has a market capitalization of $92.08 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00108700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011737 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

