Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 687,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,127,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.99.

Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

