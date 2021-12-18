Cat Token (CAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,444.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $2.40 million and $15,444.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00317314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

