CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $735,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

