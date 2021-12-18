CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.
Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $526,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,287,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $297,000.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
