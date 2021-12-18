CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $526,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,287,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $297,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

